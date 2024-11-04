If you like heavy shit, please be advised that Deadbody, from California, and Tribal Gaze, from Texas, make the heaviest shit. Now, the two bands are joining forces to release a split LP of heavy shit. Both bands live at the place where hardcore and death metal overlap, and both are dropping absolutely disgusting riffage on us.

Deadbody is one of the latest projects from Taylor and Colin Young, the Van Nuys-based brothers behind bands like Twitching Tongues and God’s Hate. Tribal Gaze, meanwhile, are products of the same Dallas scene that gave us bands like Power Trip and Frozen Soul. Together, they’ll release a new split LP later this month, and we’ve already posted a few songs: Deadbody’s “Six Shots Saved” and the seven-second “D.E.A.D.B.O.D.Y.,” Tribal Gaze’s “Twitching On The Cross.” Now, Deadbody have given us a putrid, guttural rager called “Horrors Of The Reformed,” while Tribal Gaze have dropped a ten-ton anvil entitled “Let His Servants Starved.” Hear both tracks below.

The Deadbody/Tribal Gaze split is out 11/15 on Closed Casket Activities/Maggot Stomp.