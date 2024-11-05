As I Lay Dying Singer Tim Lambesis Makes First Statement After All His Bandmates Quit
In 2013, Tim Lambesis, singer for the metalcore band As I Lay Dying, was arrested for attempting to hire an undercover cop to murder his estranged wife. Lambesis pleaded guilty for solicitation of murder, and he spent two years in prison before being released on parole. He reunited his band, but that band has now essentially broken up again.
Last week, three members of As I Lay Dying, all of whom joined up after Lambesis was released from prison, announced that they were quitting, claiming that their “personal morals” wouldn’t allow them to continue with the group. As I Lay Dying’s tour manager also quit, and they cancelled their upcoming tour. A few days later, guitarist Phil Sgrosso also announced that he’s leaving, citing “concerning patterns of behavior” and writing, “Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally.”
Now, Tim Lambesis, the sole remaining member of As I Lay Dying, has offered his first public statement since all of his bandmates quit. On Instagram, Lambesis admits the existence of an “unhealthy environment” within the band and claims that Phil Sgrosso was actually the first AILD member who decided to leave, though the announcements arrived in a different order because “some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors.”
Lambesis claims to support all of his former bandmates, and he says that he intends to continue the band and that their new album Through Storms Ahead will still come out as scheduled this month. All of statements around the band’s dissolution have been vague and allusive, which makes me think that more troubling details might be around the corner. Here’s Lambesis’ statement:
Hi everyone,
I needed some time to process all that has happened recently with AILD. As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction.
It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the order in which everything was made public, as some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors.
I fully support each of the guys’ decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication lead to many assumptions and problems of its own.
Now, regarding what’s next: AILD was founded on persistence and determination. For anyone who is familiar with the foundational years from 2000-2004, you know that more than 20 people (whom I’m incredibly grateful for) have come and gone to help bring to life this vision I’ve had in my head since I was 19 years old. I look forward to building a new team, and creating an atmosphere that is supportive, positive, and fosters a creative environment.
“Through Storms Ahead” will still be released November 15. I am proud of what we created and look forward to sharing it with all of you.