As I Lay Dying Singer Tim Lambesis Makes First Statement After All His Bandmates Quit

In 2013, Tim Lambesis, singer for the metalcore band As I Lay Dying, was arrested for attempting to hire an undercover cop to murder his estranged wife. Lambesis pleaded guilty for solicitation of murder, and he spent two years in prison before being released on parole. He reunited his band, but that band has now essentially broken up again.

Last week, three members of As I Lay Dying, all of whom joined up after Lambesis was released from prison, announced that they were quitting, claiming that their “personal morals” wouldn’t allow them to continue with the group. As I Lay Dying’s tour manager also quit, and they cancelled their upcoming tour. A few days later, guitarist Phil Sgrosso also announced that he’s leaving, citing “concerning patterns of behavior” and writing, “Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally.”

Now, Tim Lambesis, the sole remaining member of As I Lay Dying, has offered his first public statement since all of his bandmates quit. On Instagram, Lambesis admits the existence of an “unhealthy environment” within the band and claims that Phil Sgrosso was actually the first AILD member who decided to leave, though the announcements arrived in a different order because “some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors.”

Lambesis claims to support all of his former bandmates, and he says that he intends to continue the band and that their new album Through Storms Ahead will still come out as scheduled this month. All of statements around the band’s dissolution have been vague and allusive, which makes me think that more troubling details might be around the corner. Here’s Lambesis’ statement: