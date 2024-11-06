The raspy, muttery, extremely prolific Atlanta rapper Young Nudy and the warped, adventurous trap producer Pi’erre Bourne came up together, and they teamed up to score many of their early successes. Six years ago, they teamed up on the mixtape Sli’merre. On Halloween, Nudy announced that the sequel Sli’merre 2 is coming sometime in November. Today, the first single is out there.

The Sli’merre 2 news comes soon after Young Nudy’s career hit new heights. Last year, Nudy released his very good album Gumbo, and “Peaches & Eggplants,” a collaboration with his cousin 21 Savage, became his biggest hit ever. The lead single from Sli’merre 2 is called “Right Now.” Nudy actually already released a song called “Right Now” back in 2018. I wonder if he even remembers that. When you make as much music as Young Nudy, maybe you just naturally end up releasing multiple tracks with the same title. In any case, this new “Right Now” is a blurry, woozy workout with a queasy, off-kilter Pi’erre Bourne beat. These guys continue to make sense together. Listen below.

Sli’merre 2 is apparently coming sometime this month on RCA.