A week into November, the annual flood of new Christmas music is already well underway. Today it continues with an indie band’s cover of a beloved holiday classic.

New York synth-pop favorites Nation Of Language, fresh off their appearance at Brooklyn’s first solar-powered concert, have released a new version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” the Phil Spector-produced Darlene Love standard. They’ve given it a minimal treatment that reminds me of Arcade Fire or U2 (though the actual U2 cover of this song is much more upbeat). Check it out below.