Watch Post Malone In The Trailer For Dear Santa Starring Jack Black As Satan

News November 7, 2024 8:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

November 7, 2024

Post Malone is a busy man. Earlier this year, it was revealed the rapper-turned-country-star was making a demonic horror cinematic universe with Michael Bay. Now, he’s already involved in another big-screen endeavor by starring in Dear Santa with Jack Black.

In Dear Santa, a boy named Liam tries to mail a letter to Santa, only he accidentally addresses it to Satan instead (easy mistake), and ends up summoning the devil, played by Jack Black. He promises to grant three of Liam’s wishes, after which he’ll take Liam’s soul; one of those wishes is getting backstage at a Post Malone show. The film arrives next month, and also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, P.J. Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker, and Kai Cech. Watch the trailer below.

Dear Santa premieres 11/25 on Paramount+.

