David Gilmour’s tour supporting new solo album Luck And Strange brought him to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show Thursday night. Not only did the Pink Floyd legend perform with the Roots, he sat for a lengthy interview with Fallon touching on all kinds of topics.

For the performance portion of Gilmour’s appearance, he was joined by the Roots for a run through Luck And Strange track “Dark And Velvet Nights.” In the interview, he discussed the new album, how lockdown led to extensive collaborations with his family, and whether The Dark Side Of The Moon was designed to synchronize with The Wizard Of Oz. “Of course it was,” he jokingly replied, before again asserting that the famed overlap between the two works was strictly coincidental.

There’s a lot more in there, and you can find it below along with the “Dark And Velvet Nights” performance.

On Saturday, Later… With Jools Holland aired Gilmour’s appearance on their show. He played two other songs from the new album, “Between Two Points” with his daughter and open mic night partner Romany Gilmour and “The Piper’s Call.” Watch those below as well.

Amyl And The Sniffers were on the same episode of Later. Would’ve been cool to see them collaborate with Gilmour.