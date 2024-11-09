Olivia Rodrigo Got Her Song Muted On Donald Trump’s TikTok

In August, Beyoncé issued a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign for using her song “Freedom” in a promo clip on Twitter/X. Now, Olivia Rodrigo is firing back at Trump after his campaign used one of her songs in a TikTok.

For some reason, the Trump campaign soundtracked a TikTok to the pop star’s SOUR track “Deja Vu,” leading her to remove the song from the post. In 2022, the “Drivers License” singer spoke about abortion rights and said “fuck you” to the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Similarly, White Stripes members Jack and Meg White are suing Trump for using “Seven Nation Army” in a promo video without their permission, with the lawsuit saying the band “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by Defendant Trump when he was President and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks.”