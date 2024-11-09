Alien Ant Farm’s Dryden Mitchell Kicks CKY Off Tour After Their Frontman Reportedly Punched Him In The Face

Alien Ant Farm began touring with CKY in Europe last month, and it’s not going so well. In a new statement posted to social media, Alien Ant Farm vocalist Dryden Mitchell accused CKY frontman Chad I Ginsburg of punching him in the face, leading to CKY getting kicked off a co-headlining UK and Ireland leg that was supposed to begin tonight.

“Sadly, Chad from CKY hasn’t figured out how to cohabitate with others after all these years,” Mitchell began, continuing:

They will no longer be on the Alien Ant Farm Tour through the rest of the UK shows after Chad punched me in the face earlier today. I’ve watched him treat multiple crew members and opening band members like trash through the Europe shows and cause general drama around our camp. Before the last Europe shows I went to Chad and asked if he had any issues with anyone specifically and if he wanted to have a meeting with the whole crew and bands to discuss what’s going on, he up ended the table in the dressing room and threw his phone, and then cancelled their show…. Today we still had business things to square away and I told his manager what a problem Chad was being, verbally, as well as fuckin up the bus with all of his messes every day for other people to clean up… Well he punched me in the face and pretty much ran away like I imagine he’ll do for all of his future problems. I’m grateful for my sobriety and grateful that I didn’t retaliate physically in any way whatsoever. I would love these shows to continue and apologize to all the CKY fans for Chad’s behavior. We have zero hard feelings for Jess and Elvis in CKY and are gutted to see them go, but I will never knowingly put myself in volatile situations so this had to end. After suffering a C1 And C2 Fusion (Spinal Fracture) From a Bus Crash years ago, I hope that everything is ok in that area. Shows will continue without CKY, and we hope everyone still wants to come enjoy positive evenings with us, including CKY fans. If you don’t, we understand and refunds will be issued accordingly. Stay safe everybody. And Chad, Go To The Gym… After That, Find A Therapist, And Maybe In 25 Years… We Can Shake Hands. Until Then Though…. GET HELP, Love Dryden