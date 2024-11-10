CKY Frontman Says He Had “No Choice And Good Reason” To Assault Alien Ant Farm Singer

News November 10, 2024 3:51 PM By Abby Jones

CKY were kicked off their co-headlining tour with Alien Ant Farm over the weekend, after the latter’s Dryden Mitchell accused CKY frontman Chad I Ginsburg of punching him in the face. Ginsburg has now apparently responded to the ordeal, saying he had “no choice and good reason” in an Instagram post.

“Uk CKY fans,” Ginsburg wrote early this morning. “Get your money back!! I had NO choice and GOOD reason for what happened. I will always defend myself You know me much better than that! More info to come Apologies to the fans.” The caption was complete with evocative hashtags such as “#onesidedbullshit, “#twosidestoeverystory,” and “#ifyouonlyknew.”

Mitchell said in his own Instagram statement on Saturday that Ginsburg “hasn’t figured out how to cohabitate with others after all these years,” detailing numerous alleged behavioral issues. Alien Ant Farm also announced today that UK alt-rock band InMe will fill in for CKY on the remaining tour dates Nov. 16-24. See that announcement and Ginsburg’s statement below.

