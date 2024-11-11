About a year ago, the New York-based indie pop band Strange Ranger announced their breakup. Soon afterward, the band’s co-founder Isaac Eiger started releasing solo music under the name Threshold. We’ve posted his songs “Dream All Night” and “Century,” and now he’s also shared a short and spare piano-ballad called “Baby.” I have been told that you should not search “Threshold Baby” on YouTube unless you want to see graphic videos of children being born. Instead, if you want to hear the song, just click below. You’re welcome.