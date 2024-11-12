Beth Gibbons Announces First-Ever US Solo Show At Big Ears 2025

In May, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons released her debut solo album Lives Outgrown, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize. Today, the singer-songwriter has revealed she’s joining next year’s Big Ears lineup, and it’ll be her first-ever US solo show.

Along with Gibbons, the duo of Julien Baker and Torres has been added, as well as Stereogum favorites Merce Lemon, Wendy Eisenberg, and GIFT. Other new acts include Swamp Dogg, Eiko Ishibashi, Edsel Axle, more eaze, Thor Harris, Darian Donovan Thomas, Lia Kohl, William Tyler, Laraaji, Tucker Zimmerman, Mivos Quartet, Arushi Jain, ganavya, Kramer, One Leg One Eye, and Tall Tall Trees.

The first wave of performers was announced in September; the Knoxville event has ANOHNI And The Johnsons, Waxahatchee, Jessica Pratt, Explosions In The Sky, Esperanza Spalding, Arooj Aftab, Alan Sparhawk, and more. The festival takes place March 27 to 30 in Downtown Knoxville.