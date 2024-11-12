Two Inch Astronaut Reunite For New Songs “Check Please” & “Humorist”

Ten years ago this month, Two Inch Astronaut unleashed their sophomore album Foulbrood. The rowdy post-punk crew broke up in 2018, but they’re celebrating the anniversary with the two new songs titled “Check Please” and “Humorist.”

“We wrote these two songs in 2018 right before we made the decision to take a break from the band,” Sam Goblin, who now shares music as Mister Goblin, explained. He continued:

As the ten year anniversary of Foulbrood loomed, we thought it’d be cool to do something slightly less backward looking than a reissue or reunion, so we reworked these two more recent tunes and finally got around to recording them. We all live in different places now and more than anything it was just great to have an excuse to be together again (and to hang with J Robbins). Both of the songs are about the solipsism of pursuing anything creative, but the experience of recording them was a nice reminder of how many great times and irreplaceable friendships came from doing this silly thing, so can’t be all bad.

J. Robbins of Jawbox produced the tracks, as he did the band’s records Can You Please Not Help and Personal Life. Both “Check Please” and “Humorist” are great, and “Humorist” builds into a wonderful finale full of shredding. Listen below.