The Tubs Announce First North American Tour

It’s time for America to bathe in the UK’s finest depressive jangle. The Tubs, who recently announced new album Cotton Crown, have today revealed their first-ever North American tour dates. We’ll have to wait a while, but I assume it will be worth it. In May in June, the band will traverse the US (with a couple stops in Canada) as openers for the Wedding Present. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

12/02 – London, UK @ Moth Club #

05/16 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s %

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. %

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %

05/20 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %

05/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall %

05/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

05/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall %

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop %

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %

05/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club %

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s %

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

# w/ Grazia & Expiry

% supporting The Wedding Present

Cotton Crown is out 3/7 via Trouble In Mind.