The Tubs Announce First North American Tour

Robin Christian

News November 12, 2024 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille

The Tubs Announce First North American Tour

Robin Christian

News November 12, 2024 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille

It’s time for America to bathe in the UK’s finest depressive jangle. The Tubs, who recently announced new album Cotton Crown, have today revealed their first-ever North American tour dates. We’ll have to wait a while, but I assume it will be worth it. In May in June, the band will traverse the US (with a couple stops in Canada) as openers for the Wedding Present. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
12/02 – London, UK @ Moth Club #
05/16 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s %
05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. %
05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %
05/20 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %
05/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall %
05/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %
05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %
05/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall %
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop %
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %
05/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club %
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s %
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %
06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %

# w/ Grazia & Expiry
% supporting The Wedding Present

Cotton Crown is out 3/7 via Trouble In Mind.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

CKY Frontman Says He Had “No Choice And Good Reason” To Assault Alien Ant Farm Singer

3 days ago 0

Alien Ant Farm’s Dryden Mitchell Kicks CKY Off Tour After Their Frontman Reportedly Punched Him In The Face

4 days ago 0

My Chemical Romance Tease Mysterious Graphic, Fans Speculate Release Of Scrapped Final Album The Paper Kingdom

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest