U2’s Larry Mullen Jr. Wrote A Song With GAYLE For New Dyslexia Documentary

Here’s a collab you likely didn’t expect: GAYLE and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The pair revealed today that they wrote a song together titled “Between The Lines” for the upcoming documentary Left Behind, which centers on the fight to open the first New York City public school dedicated to children with dyslexia.

“I have been pretty public about the fact that I have dyslexia, and that is something that has been a part of my whole entire life,” the “abcdefu” singer told Billboard. “Larry reached out to me about trying to collaborate for this documentary. He was talking about how passionate he was about the project, especially the fact that he has a child that has been affected with dyslexia. He had a view as a parent seeing how it’s affected his child. He didn’t have to sell me in any way.”

“I was really anxious that when I agreed to do [the song] that somebody who actually had dyslexia was involved and they would do the lyrics,” Mullen added. “It was just completely fortuitous and luck that myself and GAYLE kind of fell into each other.”

Left Behind was directed by Anna Toomey and premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival last month and will play again at DOC NYC Nov. 20-21. Its theatrical release will take place on Jan. 17 at New York’s QUAD Cinema. Hear “Between The Lines” below.