In September, fantasy of a broken heart unveiled their idiosyncratic delight of a debut album Feats Of Engineering after becoming our Band To Watch in March. Today, the experimental duo joined forces with LA-based singer-songwriter Jordana — who just released her new album Lively Premonition last month — for the celestial pop anthem “Found You Again.”

Bailey Wollowitz explains:

“Found You Again” is a sincere stab at an upbeat song of the summer, fantasy style. And in true fantasy style, it has inevitably found its way into the world a little bit late, in the gloomy month of November.

We met Jordana through mutual friends while finishing the sessions for Feats Of Engineering and were immediately struck by her stellar songwriting instinct, as well as her incredible dance moves (witnessed backstage at a Palm gig.) Right before she flew away to Los Angeles, we got in the studio to record some last minute vocal overdubs for the record, a true cherry on top right before our mix deadline.

We knew that a full collaboration needed to happen asap. And thus “Found You Again” was born, a sweet little number about encountering an old lover and reflecting together on what made it so sweet in the first place. Jordana, Al, and Bailey all take turns leading the tale; the tune also features first time recorded contributions from recurring fantasy live band members Margaux (on bgvs) and Kolb (on bass guitar and tin foil crumpling).