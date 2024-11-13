This Saturday, indie rockers Vacations will host and headline their own festival, MATES, in Los Angeles. But before that happens, they’ve shared a cover today of “Love At First Sight,” the 2001 hit made famous by their fellow Australian Kylie Minogue.

The cover is part of the Spotify Singles series, and it arrives with a new country-fied recording of their song “Midwest.” Of the Minogue cover, Vacations’ guitarist Nate Delizzotti says:

[It’s] one of the best songs in the world. We’re trying to pay homage to the cover but it’s inevitably going to be different because of our respective playing styles, our own influences.

Listen to it and see a clip from the studio below.