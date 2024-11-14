Last month, Minneapolis singer, rapper, and producer ZORA announced her new album, BELLAdona. Following her 2021 debut Z1, BELLAdona will be out January 17 and features the already-shared single “VIDEOGURL.” Today, ZORA is back with another album preview called “head2toe,” which press materials describe as being “about reclaiming joy and pleasure after experiencing sexual assault.”

Meanwhile, the self-produced BELLAdona is “a way to reckon with a lifetime of her own personal horrors as a Black and trans woman that include familial sexual assault, violence and exploitation.” Listen to “head2toe” below.

<a href="https://zorasworld.bandcamp.com/album/belladonna">BELLAdonna by ZORA</a>

BELLAdona is out 1/17 via Get Better.