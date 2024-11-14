We should probably start referring to Benjamin John Power as a former member of Fuck Buttons, right? There’s never been an official Fuck Buttons breakup, but it’s been more than a decade since their last record. If you were holding your breath for their return, then you are dead many times over. Anyway, Power is plenty busy with his solo project Blanck Mass. If Fuck Buttons really are done, that’s too bad. On the bright side, though, there’s a new Blanck Mass song that sounds a lot like Fuck Buttons.

Today, Blanck Mass announced a new two-song single that’ll be out next month. He also shared “Bloodhound,” the single’s A-side, and it might be the most Fuck Buttonesque thing that’s ever come out under the Blanck Mass name. The track is a six-minute swirl of ominous electronic bloops and screamy black metal vocals. Here’s what Power says about it:

The binary nature of this latest release almost compels it to reflect that oldest of all human dualities: love and hate. “Bloodhound” deals with the latter, especially politically-charged injustices and the violence of “the hunt”; that targeting of inhabitants on their own land with a level of cruelty which can seem at times to even cross into sport. In contrast, “You” is perhaps the closest Blanck Mass has ever come to penning a love song. It also serves as a bittersweet acknowledgement of the way life somehow manages to accommodate both extremes, simultaneously.

Hear “Bloodhound” below.

The “Bloodhound” b/w “You” single is out 12/6 on Weirding Way.