Sir Rod Stewart Is Still Passive-Aggressively Posting About Local Potholes

Two years ago, Rod Stewart posted Instagram video of himself and a group of friends personally fixing a bunch of potholes in a road near his home in the Essex town of Harlow. In the clip, he mentioned that “millions and millions of pounds” have been spent on the nearby M11 motorway, but no one was doing anything about the treacherous roads the people of Harlow were traversing.

It turns out the potholes are still a big problem for Sir Rod. In a new Instagram post, he has shared a photo of himself with five sports cars. He says he may have to sell them because the local pothole problem is so bad. Here’s how he phrased it:

I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true ‘works of art.’ Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them. I’ve been driving these iconic Italian cars since the seventies, and I absolutely love and adore them. This post is for my fans—thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them. 🤩 And to all the trolls… don’t bother; I never read the comments. Sir Rod

I was going to poke fun at him, but honestly, fair point, Rod Stewart. I wouldn’t want to drive even my busted-ass car on those roads, much less a fancy Italian sports car. On the other hand… won’t somebody think of poor Rod Stewart and his sports cars! “The local rich man might have to sell his fleet of fancy automobiles” is not the most compelling case for basic road maintenance.