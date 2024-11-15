Detroit underground rap legend Boldy James works fast, and he likes to team up with individual producers to make collaborative albums. This year, he’s dropped new LPs with Nicholas Craven and Conductor Williams, and now he’s about to do a new one with New York beatmaker Harry Fraud. Fraud has a few actual hits to his name, and his style is a little glossier than what Boldy James usually does, even if he’s just as prolific. It should be interesting.

A few months ago, Boldy James and Harry Fraud released their single “Cecil Fielder,” which featured the Detroit rap star Tee Grizzley. Today, the two of them announce that their new collaborative LP The Brictionary is coming out in exactly one week, and they’ve got another single with another Detroit rap star. Babyface Ray shows up on their smooth new track “Shrink Wrap.” I never would’ve thought to put Boldy James and Babyface Ray together, even though they come from the same city and have similarly plainspoken, unflappable styles. They make total sense together. Hear “Shrink Wrap” below.

The Brictionary is out 11/22.