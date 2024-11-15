Pharrell Again Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors, Denied Hug

In September, animal rights protestors crashed Pharrell Williams’ Lego movie premiere in Toronto; the following month, it happened again in London. On Thursday night, the confrontation continued at GQ’s Men Of The Year party in LA where the Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director was named Designer Of The Year.

At the Chateau Marmont, the “Happy” singer was heckled for his use of fur in fashion. Williams repeated, “God bless you,” and opened his arms in an attempt to hug the protestor, which he vehemently rejected: “No, no, fuck no. You’re an animal abuser.” The protestor was also holding up a gruesome poster and shouted that Williams supported animals being skinned alive. Watch the uncomfortable clip below.