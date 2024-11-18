Good Morning Announce Hiatus And New Album The Accident

Back in March, the Australian duo Good Morning released a double LP called Good Morning Seven. Today, they’ve announced they already have another new album coming the day after Thanksgiving, with one caveat: It might be their last. The eight-minute lead single “Soft Rock Band” is out now.

Good Morning went into the studio sessions for The Accident without any songs prepared ahead of time, resulting in an album full of off-the-cuff jamming. In that stream-of-consciousness writing and recording mode, however, the band realized it might be time to pump the brakes. The duo explain in a press release:

Somehow, we broke through the barrier of being vulnerable about our creativity (again) and got into the swing of writing together in a room for the first time in a long time. During this time we’re starting all the advance rollout work on Good Morning Seven and planning our next year. We’re not really fighters, (we’re way too passive for that), but given that we’re making a new record at the same time as already getting sick of thinking about the old one, an air of burn out and band related bum out seems to find its way into much of the lyrics. For the first time in a long time, there is no new Good Morning record being worked on as this one is coming out, and no plans to tour.

“Soft Rock Band” is a fitting sendoff: “I might have seen it all but I know there’s still so much to go,” the band sing over slide guitar and piano embellishments. Listen to that and see the full tracklist for The Accident below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Baby Steps”

02 “A Telephone Rings”

03 “Romance”

04 “Peaches”

05 “Thrills Of The Family Man”

06 “Perfect Fishing”

07 “The Grateful Dead”

08 “I Can’t Make It Up To You”

09 “Soft Rock Band”

The Accident is out 11/29.