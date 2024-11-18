Gg – “Byre one”

November 18, 2024 By Tom Breihan

Mike O’Malley, Jasper Llewellyn, and Casper Hughes are all founding members of caroline, the London post-rock octet who became a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2022. Those three guys also have another band called Gg, which does not appear to have anything to do with GG Allin. In Gg, those three guys make improvised, free-wandering music, and they’ve got a new song out today.

The new Gg single is called “Byre one,” and it stretches out to a clangy but luxurious eight minutes. You can hear that these guys are making it up as they go along, but you can also hear that they’ve been playing together forever. There’s a tingly looseness to the song that reminds me of Dirty Three. Check it out below.

“Byre one” is out now on Memorials Of Distinction.

