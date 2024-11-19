A little over a year ago, we named Daneshevskaya an Artist To Watch thanks to her sprawling debut album Long Is The Tunnel, which fluttered and twirled with earthy indie greatness. Today, the project of Anna Beckerman is back with the cinematic new song “Scrooge.”

“This song is about making someone a villain so that you can accept that they don’t want to be in your life anymore,” Beckerman explains. “Becoming detached from someone in that way to the point where you can see them like other people see them is empowering, but also really sad. Even though it was written a few years ago, it keeps being relevant in my life.”

Despite the subject matter, “Scrooge” moves with a sense of lightness. “You know you walk just like a baby/ And you leave just like a sneeze/ When I turn around there’s nothing to see,” Beckerman lulls calmly over exquisite string arrangements and soft guitars. It comes with a music video directed by bandmate Maddy Leshner; watch below.