Sabrina Carpenter Previews Netflix Christmas Special Featuring Chappell Roan, Tyla, And Sean Astin As Santa

Sabrina Carpenter has had a ridiculously huge pop-star breakout year, and she’s about to end it with A Nonsense Christmas, her very own Netflix Christmas special. Carpenter announced the special back in September, and now she’s dropped the trailer, which includes some of the other stars that will participate. The big takeaway, at least from where I’m sitting: The show will include some kind of duet from Carpenter and Chappell Roan, the year’s other big pop-star breakout.

The special will also include “musical duets” with Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis. Other guests include Quinta Brunson, Cara Delavigne, and Kyle Mooney, all presumably in comedy-skit roles. (Before pop stardom, Carpenter was the Girl in the Disney sitcom Girl Meets World; this is nothing new to her.) The trailer is set to a version of Carpenter’s song “Nonsense” with holiday-focused lyrics, and it’s got Sean Astin in there singing that he’s working late because he’s Santa. Watch it below.

In other news, Sabrina Carpenter has been doing a bit at her recent live shows where she arrests celebrities in the audience for being too hot. She recently did the arrest thing with Rachel Sennott and Millie Bobby Brown (now Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi). On Sunday night, she arrested Domingo, Marcello Hernandez’s character from the viral Saturday Night Live sketches. And last night she almost arrested Short n’ Sweet co-producer Jack Antonoff but chose his “even hotter” wife Margaret Qualley.

I arrested Domingo… pic.twitter.com/JVxREEpBTR — Isabella Bosa |Parody| Not Sabrina Carpenter. (@IsabellaBosa) November 18, 2024

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter arrives on Netflix 12/6.