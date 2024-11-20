World News – “Smoke An Angel”

New Music November 20, 2024 11:40 AM By Abby Jones

World News – “Smoke An Angel”

New Music November 20, 2024 11:40 AM By Abby Jones

We just crowned World News one of the Best New Artists Of 2024, having been big fans of the London post-punks’ May EP Escape. Not even six months later, they’ll be back with another EP this Friday called Mindsnap. We’ve heard quite a bit of it already — the title track, “Junkie,” and “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero” — and today we get to hear the punchy, frenetic “Smoke An Angel.” Check it out and see the full EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Mindsnap”
02 “Junkie”
03 “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero”
04 “Smoke An Angel”
05 “Flying A Drone”

Mindsnap is out 11/22 via Pie & Mash.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

3 days ago 0

Martha Stewart Reportedly Attends Godspeed You! Black Emperor Show, Disses Colin Stetson

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest