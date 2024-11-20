We just crowned World News one of the Best New Artists Of 2024, having been big fans of the London post-punks’ May EP Escape. Not even six months later, they’ll be back with another EP this Friday called Mindsnap. We’ve heard quite a bit of it already — the title track, “Junkie,” and “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero” — and today we get to hear the punchy, frenetic “Smoke An Angel.” Check it out and see the full EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mindsnap”

02 “Junkie”

03 “Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero”

04 “Smoke An Angel”

05 “Flying A Drone”

Mindsnap is out 11/22 via Pie & Mash.