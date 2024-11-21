Sammy Hagar Announces Vegas Residency, Drummer Jason Bonham Responds To Being Let Go

It’s a busy week for Sammy Hagar, who just had $1 million worth of tequila heisted while he and Guy Fieri were crossing the border from Mexico. Now, the Red Rocker is announcing a Vegas residency for next year.

The Best Of All Worlds Tour – The Residency will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM, running from April 30 through May 17. It’ll be Hagar with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff. Meanwhile, Jason Bonham reacted to being replaced in Hagar’s band. Bonham had to leave tour to help his ailing mother and Aronoff took over his role on drums, but then Bonham was let go. He told Ultimate Classic Rock:

Sammy rang me awhile ago. He was asking about my mom, but then he said, “Y’know, I’m not gonna do much next year,” blah, blah blah, “and I’m gonna go with Kenny.” I was a little shocked, I must say. I’d be lying to you if I wasn’t a little sad, because we were on fire at the end of the tour. And I got a little upset. That was strange, after 10 years of being with him. Listen, I love the guy to bits. I don’t wish him any ill. I still speak to him. Honestly, the guy has taught me so much – about business, being positive. I’m an English guy; I can be really negative half the time. Even if the sun is shining, “but it could rain.” He really helped me in that aspect big-time, and business sense and never taking no for an answer, always believing in yourself.