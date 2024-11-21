White Reaper Members Launch New Side Project 3GT

Earlier this year, the rhythm section of White Reaper left the band. Now, two out of the three remaining members have launched a new side project called 3GT. Their first songs, “Watch The Clock” and “We Will,” are out now.

3GT is White Reaper vocalist and guitarist Tony Esposito with keyboardist Ryan Hater. On Instagram, they wrote, “and now for something different from Ryan and Tony, happy to finally release these tracks after a few years of sitting on them, I love these songs and I love my friends and I love my Tony and I love y’all.”

Their first show will take place on Nov. 30 opening for Maggie Halfman at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville. Check out the playful, jittery new tunes below.