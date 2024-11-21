At this point, nobody is too cool to make Christmas music. The Los Angeles indie-pop singer-songwriter Molly Burch was way ahead of everyone else on that. Burch released her Daydreamer LP last year, and she dropped an entire Christmas album called The Molly Burch Christmas Album back in 2019, and she followed it with the two-song holiday single “Cozy Christmas” b/w “December Baby” in 2022. Now, she’s got another song for the season.

Molly Burch’s new track “It’s Christmas Time (Again)” isn’t exactly a celebration. Instead, this one belongs to the long tradition of songs about being bummed-out on the holiday because you miss your ex: “I’m an optimist until it comes to this/ It’s Christmas time again.” She layers in sleigh bells and churchy ding-dongs, doing her own laptop-assisted version of the Phil Spector sound. Listen below.