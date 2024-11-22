Inside The Mind Of 03 Greedo

“No days off,” 03 Greedo says definitively, hopping into a car in Philadelphia. He’s almost at the midpoint of a massive, month-and-a-half-long tour, and I’ve managed to get him on the phone on a day without a show. There’s a lot of noise in the background: the chatter of his team, the low hum of nearby traffic, the beeps of a backup guidance system. “If we don’t got a show, we’re shooting videos and shit. I got a lot of artists, so I don’t waste no time. Every day.” When I ask how he maintains that energy, he explains, “Music is what I do for fun. The work is never work.”

Plenty of ink has been spilled about Greedo’s indefatigable grind, much of it focused on the marathon of 12-hour sessions during each of the last 60 days before the start of his prison bid on June 27, 2018. But Greedo’s prolificacy predates that rush. A scan through the YouTube page for Greedy Giddy, the moniker he used up until 2016, reveals an already robust collection of mixtapes and loosies. Internet sleuths have tried to piece together Greedo’s entire body of work, but gathering every scrap he’s released across various streaming platforms and archival sites is a near-impossible task. While serving what was to be a 20-year sentence for gun and drug possession, some of the fruits of that pre-incarceration torrent of creativity — purportedly more than 3,000 songs — popped up at regular intervals.

After his release in January 2023, Greedo immediately returned to the studio, with neither his creative desire nor ability diminished in the least. That year, he put out four projects, including the 33-song opus Halfway There. He was on pace to have a slightly quieter 2024, culminating with October’s Hella Greedy, a full-length collaboration with Detroit producer Helluva. The two worked on Hella Greedy for three days in Houston while Greedo lived in a halfway house after his release, and later finalized the record in Detroit. It’s a dazzling album, a swirling blend of syncopated Michigan thump and Greedo’s purple-hued, pan-regional approach. Then, a week after our phone conversation, he surprise-dropped the staggering 36-song mixtape Crip, I’m Sexy, a mellifluous Molotov cocktail reminiscent of his anarchic late 2010’s period. It solidifies Greedo’s status as a peripatetic auteur, a deeply influential voice able to pull any sound into his orbit to remake in his own image.

There’s something otherworldly about 03 Greedo’s music, a consistency that feels anointed, preternatural. The fact that he’s potentially thousands of songs deep with vanishingly few duds feels nigh impossible, but it’s a testament to how deeply he lives his craft. Greedo seems to find inspiration any and everywhere, keeping his mind open and available to channel whatever frequencies he encounters. He’s always in search of an ineffable feeling, like a runner’s high or meditative state, and is quick to move on if what he’s working on doesn’t provide that transcendent quality. Listen to Greedo’s Phil Collins-esque melody on “Kill Me,” an early single from Hella Greedy, or the gorgeous, melancholy crooning on “Empty Pill Bottles & Bottega” from Crip, I’m Sexy. Now, imagine watching him lay those vocals in a matter of mere minutes, immediately pivoting to the raspy, hard-nosed verses of “If I’m Scared” or “Good Timing.” The key to it all, according to Greedo, is to stay attuned to the universe’s signals. “I just wake up and try some shit,” he says coolly. “I try to stay tapped in, and it’s been working for a while now.”

Are you a spiritual person?

03 GREEDO: I am definitely religious, but I don’t really like to talk about it too much because people be weirded out. I know I’m tapped into the universe in a deeper way than a lot of other people. I wish I could put my finger on exactly what it is and what I’m channeling, but I can’t. But it be fire! Even when I listen to other people’s music, if I really like the song, I can tell that it has — I don’t really know how to explain it. It’s like a sensation you’d get if you did drugs.

I’ve read before that you freestyle everything when you get into the booth, and I’m curious how it relates to that feeling. How conscious are you when you’re freestyling? Are you in a flow state?

03 GREEDO: I don’t play the piano, right? But, have you ever watched somebody play the piano and be like, “How the fuck…?” A person could walk in the room and be 60 years old, like, “Yeah, I used to play the piano,” and just start going off. So, I guess I’ve just recorded so much in my life that it’s automatic. Super, super easy. We were just recording in Atlanta and made six bangers, and the speed that I was coming up with the material was way faster than when I first came home. I’ve been out for like two years, and it only takes me about three sessions to do a tape. I don’t literally have millions of songs, but I got millions of songs, you know what I mean? It’s like painting; you just do all types of shit. Sometimes, I freestyle a whole song, and sometimes I punch. You go in the booth, turn the lights off, and just go. Everything’s an experiment with music.

Do you keep any notes? Like, voice notes for melodies or scraps of verses?

03 GREEDO: Sometimes, but not really. The music won’t be fun if I have something before I record it. When I turn [the beat] on, I gotta do it right there. That’s why I be trying to tell people that they should shoot videos of songs that they make the day that they make it. You’re still excited about it, and you still know all the lyrics. Once you get away from it, you done made so many other songs or did so much other shit, it’s not even the same excitement [behind it].

People want to see me enjoy myself. They want to see people enjoying themselves to my music because that’s how they originally jumped on my shit. [Folks] saw girls shaking to it, people driving and just living to it, and that’s what made people attach to it. And once they saw the video for “Mafia Business,” I looked like the Grape Street they could come and actually meet.

Now it’s past that surface stage, and they don’t really care where I’m from no more. It’s just like, “We want Greedo the Artist,” so why would I keep on talking so negatively on my albums? I still get on someone’s and talk my shit on features and Drummer Gang albums. But for what I want to make — you know, authentic pieces of art — why would I do that? I ain’t mad; I’m happy as fuck. I can’t even come up with no mad shit. If it’s not fun, I just put on another beat — and my beat selection is immaculate, so it never takes long to find a new one.

What do you find appealing about working with only one producer on a project?

03 GREEDO: That’s what Michael Jackson and all them folks were doing. The only Usher album I really know word for word is Confessions with Jermaine Dupri. [Usher] did the whole shit with Jermaine Dupri, and it’s his biggest thing on the urban charts. He might have something bigger, but I don’t know none of that shit. [Starts singing “OMG”] “Oh, my God” — see, I don’t know none of that shit! I know that Confessions. That’s the shit I wanna do.

I don’t always like joint albums, though, because it stops me — I have so much new music, but since my label was already investing in this Helluva album and it takes a process to get everything together, I couldn’t drop my shit that’s produced by Cash Cobain, or the shit produced by whoever else, you know what I’m saying?

How did you first link up with Helluva?

03 GREEDO: He pulled up on me when I was in the halfway house. I had a pass to go to work like everyone else, but luckily, my job on paper was being signed to Sony and Alamo. So, I would go to Sugar Hill Studios in Houston, and he would just slide down there so we could work. I was only with him for two or three days in Houston. Some time had passed, and they were still working on so much paperwork — or whatever they be doing — so I met him again in Detroit to put the finishing touches on it.

What were those Detroit sessions like?

03 GREEDO: I’m tapped in with the world, so when I go to other states, the way that it feels inspires me to make different kinds of music. I make some of my best songs on the road. I went to Detroit to absorb some of that real Michigan energy. Detroit, Flint, Compton, Watts, we all connected, so it’s a Cali-Michigan convention; we link up because they’re all similar environments and attitudes. The way that we rap now is inspired by the Detroit [and Flint] sound. So, if I was going to add that into my shit, I wanted to be respectful and do an album with one of their biggest producers, and I wanted to put some Detroit and Michigan artists on there.