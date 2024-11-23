Watch Elvis Costello & T Bone Burnett Play Saturday Sessions As The Coward Brothers

Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett released their long-awaited debut album through their alter-ego project the Coward Brothers earlier this week. They performed on Colbert, and today they took their tunes to Saturday Sessions on CBS and gave a rare interview.

In the interview, the two make quips about being in a legal battle with their fictional characters Henry and Howard Coward. They also reflected on the origin story of the duo and why they revived it now (“They’ve been bothering us for decades about this,” Burnett said). For their performance, they played “Early Shirley” and “Tipsy Woman.” Watch below.





