Watch Elvis Costello & T Bone Burnett Play Saturday Sessions As The Coward Brothers

News November 23, 2024 2:08 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Elvis Costello & T Bone Burnett Play Saturday Sessions As The Coward Brothers

News November 23, 2024 2:08 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett released their long-awaited debut album through their alter-ego project the Coward Brothers earlier this week. They performed on Colbert, and today they took their tunes to Saturday Sessions on CBS and gave a rare interview.

In the interview, the two make quips about being in a legal battle with their fictional characters Henry and Howard Coward. They also reflected on the origin story of the duo and why they revived it now (“They’ve been bothering us for decades about this,” Burnett said). For their performance, they played “Early Shirley” and “Tipsy Woman.” Watch below.



Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Responds To Backup Dancer Who Says She Was Told Not To Make Eye Contact

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Releases Surprise Album GNX

2 days ago 0

Miley Cyrus Responds To Lawsuit Over “Flowers” Similarity To Bruno Mars Hit

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest