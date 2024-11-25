When we talk about Richard Dawson on this website, it’s not about the game show host who played an evil version of himself in The Running Man. “Causing more family feuds than Richard Dawson”? No. Not that one. He died in 2012. Shout out to him, though. We’re also not talking about the new atheism guy. That’s Richard Dawkins. Instead, this Richard Dawson is a British singer-songwriter. Perhaps you weren’t confused, but I was, so we’re just clearing some things up here.

This Richard Dawson will release his new album End Of The Middle early next year, and we’ve posted lead single “Polytunnel.” Today, Dawson shares “Boxing Day Song,” his relatively simple and propulsive new song about the emptiness of consumerist habits — a well-timed message at this point in the year. In the James Hankins-directed video, Dawson poses motionless in various London shopping locations. Here’s what Dawson says about the song:

I wanted to make a pure pop song. Almost like a total throwaway song — like a Christmas gift: A pair of novelty socks, some Lynx Africa, or a daft plastic puzzle you get on Christmas morning and then chuck in a drawer for the next 10 years. I wanted it to be the most throwaway and lightweight triviality of a thing… Even when there isn’t much room for a character to speak, you still must go all the way with them.

Check out the video below.

End Of The Middle is out 2/14 on Weird World/Domino.