Nobody told me TV On The Radio were playing a surprise show at TV Eye. Stereogum has thrown a show there. This is the second time I’ve missed a surprise TV On The Radio show in New York in the past few months, and I’m not thrilled about it. But I will persevere.

Anyway. Starting tonight, TV On The Radio will properly begin a run of shows in New York and LA, marking their first dates in five years. But first, they played the 250-capacity Ridgewood venue TV Eye in an unannounced underplay Sunday night. Their TV Eye set wasn’t too long, but they did play “Dreams” from the recently reissued Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes for the first time in a decade.

This would have been the band’s first show in five years except in summer they did the aforementioned other surprise gig in front of the recreated facade of the New York venue Max Fish.

See some audience-captured clips from TV Eye below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Lina (@maria_machete)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KENZO MINAMI (@kenzominami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Henderson (@zodiac_sax)

SETLIST:

“Young Liars”

“Dreams”

“Blues From Down Here”

“Golden Age”

“Wolf Like Me”

“Province”

“Could You”

“Repetition”

“Satellite”

Encore:

“Dancing Choose”

“Staring At The Sun”