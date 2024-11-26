Khalid Responds To Allegations From Ex Who Outed Him

Last week, the pop and R&B singer Khalid came out as gay after an ex outed him. On Twitter, Khalid posted a rainbow flag emoji and wrote, “there yall go. next topic please lol… I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me.”

According to Rolling Stone, Khalid came out after his ex posted that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers” offered him pink cocaine and “tried to set me up and lie that I broke into his house.” He didn’t mention Khalid by name, but he did post a photo of himself and Khalid.

Yesterday, Khalid posted a video in which he responded to his ex’s allegations. In the four-minute video, Khalid said that he’d never done cocaine or paid an escort. He continued, “That dude and I dated four to five years ago, y’all. The last time that I talked to this guy was four years ago, y’all. This is all random. I don’t know why he did it. I don’t know what’s going on with him. Mental health is real. But I haven’t even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years.”

As for the break-in, Khalid said, “I’ve never accused anybody publicly of breaking into my house. The only people who even know about a break-in are my close circle. Nobody knew because I don’t want everybody in my business.”

On the emotional effects of all this, Khalid said, “It’s triggering seeing a few comments of painting me as if I’m just some manipulative abuser. It’s just crazy to me… It’s triggering because it’s the other way around, and that’s what hurts. That’s what hurts the most… All of this is definitely frustrating.”