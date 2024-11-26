Patti Smith Tribute Concert To Feature Michael Stipe, Kim Gordon, Karen O, Angel Olsen, & More

Patti Smith is a great artist with no shortage of admirers, and many of those admirers will gather at New York’s Carnegie Hall for an all-star tribute concert next March. The show marks the 50th anniversary of Smith’s all-time classic debut album Horses, and it’s fun to think about that record being celebrated at Carnegie Hall.

As Rolling Stone reports, City Winery founder Michael Dorf, the guy behind a lot of these recent all-star tribute shows, is putting on this concert, which goes down 3/26. It’s billed as “People Have the Power: Celebrating The Music Of Patti Smith.” Right now, the list of performers includes Smith’s longtime friend Michael Stipe, as well as Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, the National’s Matt Berninger, Sharon Van Etten, Courtney Barnett, the Kills’ Allison Mosshart, Ben Harper, and the Kronos Quartet. More artists will be announced later.

The house band for the evening will include Patti Smith’s longtime guitarist Lenny Kaye and her bassist and keyboardist Tony Shanahan, as well as Flea and Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan. It’ll celebrate her whole catalog, not just the Horses album. Smith has previously participated in past Michael Dorf tribute concerts for R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen, and the Who, and Dorf tells Rolling Stone that Smith has been “more active than some others” in helping to plan for the show.