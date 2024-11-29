Conservative Radio Show Trolled By Caller Slipping In Ska Band Names

With the rise of audio messages, FaceTime, and good ol’ caller ID, we, as a culture, have lost the ancient art of prank calling. But there are still a few geniuses out there fighting the good fight. On Thanksgiving in 2021, a rock music fan called into a conservative talk radio show, trolling the hosts by slipping in the names of numerous punk and punk-adjacent bands. This year, he’s back, and he’s into ska.

Earlier this week, prankster Rob Dobi called into another MAGA-spewing talk radio show, discussing their Thanksgiving plans. “We’re going to have a lot of Pietasters at our house,” the anonymous Dobi told the hosts, before recalling that he had to sit with “Big D And The Kids Table” during last year’s Thanksgiving. “But we got a lot of my famous Leftöver Crack pie, which everyone was raving about. I almost became a Choking Victim, I ate so much.”

Elsewhere during his call, Dobi seamlessly worked in names including No Doubt, Sublime, Operation Ivy, Less Than Jake, Jeff Rosenstock, Skankin’ Pickle, and more. I don’t want to spoil any more punchlines for you, so you can pick it up, pick it up where I left off by listening to the call below.