Billy Strings recently shared his new double album Highway Prayers, which he teased with the outlaw-style single “Seven Weeks In County.” The bluegrass star was the musical guest on the Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show, and he played that song. He didn’t go nearly as over-the-top for the performance as he did for the song’s music video, but watching Strings jam with his band is entertaining, too. Watch that below.

Also, the episode opened with Jimmy Fallon and Cher doing a medley of Cher’s hits dressed as turkeys. The lyrics were translated appropriately: