Like His Band’s Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster, Aerosmith Drummer’s Rockin’ & Roastin’ Coffee Is Done

Aerosmith have had an extremely successful decades-long run, but 2024 has not been a great year for the band. After postponing their farewell tour multiple times, the band finally canceled it outright, citing singer Steven Tyler’s vocal chord injuries. Tyler is also facing multiple lawsuits for sexual assaults that he allegedly committed in the ’70s. Last week, we learned that Disney World’s Aerosmith-themed Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster is rebranding as a Muppets ride. Now, even the band’s drummer’s coffee brand is shutting down.

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer briefly went through a legal tangle with his bandmates before returning to the band in 2020. Kramer has been selling coffee through his Rockin’ & Roastin’ since 2012. In a 2014 interview, Kramer said that he started the company because he couldn’t find good coffee on the road.

Kramer’s coffee line started off as a mail-order enterprise before expanding into the food service business. Back in 2016, we posted that Kramer was opening a brick-and-mortar café in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, but that one closed a year later. Another location in Maine also closed down. Now, Kramer is announcing his plans to shut the business down in an Instagram post. Kramer cites the impact of COVID, increases in expenses, and the passing of his wife Linda, who died in 2022 at the age of 55. Here’s the announcement: