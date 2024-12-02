Sam Fender – “Wild Long Lie” & “Me And The Dog”

Early next year, the big-deal British rocker Sam Fender will release his new album People Watching. Fender recorded part of the LP with the War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, and the advance tracks definitely sound like something that a big-deal British rocker might make with the War On Drugs guy. Last month, Fender shared the new LP’s title track. Today, he’s got two more.

Sam Fender already announced plans to release his six-minute song “Wild Long Lie” today. It’s one of the tracks that he recorded with Adam Granduciel, and it’s got some of the sweeping weariness of the War On Drugs. As a nice little surprise, Fender also dropped the new non-album track “Me And The Dog.” Granduciel isn’t involved with that track; Fender recorded it in London with co-producer Markus Dravs. It’s still got some of that vibe on it. Listen to both songs below.

People Watching is out 2/25 on Polydor Records.

