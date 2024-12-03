Angel Deradoorian has a long history of collaborative projects, going back to when she sang for Dirty Projectors and extending all the way to Delicate Pink, her duo with Kate NV, who released a really good album last year. In her solo work, Deradoorian sometimes gets assistance from other vital artists, but she always comes off as a DIY auteur, controlling her own dense and exploratory sound. That definitely comes through on the new single that she released this morning.

Deradoorian recently signed with Fire Records, and she’ll release a new album in spring of next year. We don’t really know anything about that record yet, but we do have her evocative deep-groove track “Digital Gravestone,” which promises great things. Deradoorian produces and plays keyboard, and her voice floats over the muted twang-rock beat with atmospheric ease. The musicians all around her conjure a feeling of rumbling dread that still sounds like fun. It’s the kind of thing that you’d want to hear late at night in a seedy bar that still allows smoking.

For this one, Deradoorian gets help from jazz saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi, Meatbodies drummer Dylan Fujioka, and guitarist Steve Marion, better known as Delicate Steve. Check it out below.

“Digital Gravestone” is out now on Fire Records.