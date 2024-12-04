U2 Lookalikes Stage Tribute To Bataclan Victims, Venue Calls It “A Joke In Very Bad Taste”

In 2015, U2 were rehearsing for their show at Paris’s Bercy Arena when terrorists attacked an Eagles Of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan concert hall less than three miles away, leaving 89 dead. On Sunday (Dec. 1) a group impersonating U2 performed in front of the Bataclan, apparently under the pretense of tribute to the victims, prompting a lot of backlash for insensitivity to the tragic event.

The fake band tried to enter the Bataclan before covering U2 hits like “One” and “With Or Without You” outside, according to Le Parisien. “They introduced themselves as U2 before admitting that it was a joke. In the meantime, they performed a song in front of the hall on the sidewalk,” the venue told the publication. “This is a joke in very bad taste that probably went beyond them and to which we do not wish to give more attention than it deserves.”

The stunt was apparently for a photoshoot, and the man impersonating Bono — whose name is Pavel Sfera — has been working as his double for more than two decades, according to his website bonodouble.com. See clips of the fake U2 performance below.

Aujourd’hui, des sosies de U2 ont pénétré au Bataclan,en se faisant passer pour le vrai groupe et sous le prétexte de rendre hommage aux victimes du 13-novembre. Tout ça pour faire un shooting pour leur promo. Toujours plus loin dans l’abjection. pic.twitter.com/eufftLLRYY — Arthur Dénouveaux (@Arthur_Dvx) December 1, 2024