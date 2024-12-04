Earlier this year, Footballhead unveiled their sophomore album Before I Die. Today, the Chicago alt-rock band is back with the new song “Sliver.”

“Sliver” is a grungy tune produced, engineered, and mixed by indie rock favorite Snow Ellet. Meanwhile, Footballhead are gearing up for shows with the great groups Superbloom and Bleary Eyed; below, see the tour dates and hear “Sliver.”

<a href="https://footballheadchi.bandcamp.com/track/sliver">Sliver by FOOTBALLHEAD</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/26/25 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

03/27/25 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls

03/28/25 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

03/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

03/30/25 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

03/31/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Platypus

04/01/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

04/02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

04/03/24 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

04/04/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/05/24 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

04/07/24 – Nashville, TN @ The End