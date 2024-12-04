Less than two months ago, Anxious announced their new album Bambi with the lead single “Counting Sheep,” and we liked it so much that we named it one of the Best Songs Of 2024. The Connecticut emo band are back today with another new single from the album called “Head & Spine,” and it’s also really good.

Inspired by Smashing Pumpkins and untitled-era Blink-182 — OK fine! I’m sold! — “Head & Spine” has pummeling drums that just won’t quit, call-and-response verses, and a big ol’ chorus. Vocalist Grady Allen explains in a press release:

Lyrically the song focuses on being unable to separate myself from the words of people who have no interest in anything but being unkind and cruel. Existing in subculture there’s this weird sort of passive acceptance (and even green lighting) towards people who just seem to want to inflict pain. And what’s worse, it feels like no one can just be real about it. It’s always dressed up as ‘well they’re just being witty’ or ‘it’s just their opinion.’ But that’s just an easy, lazy out. Anytime I see someone being weird and vindictive on the internet towards a person, a band, a ANYONE, I’m just struck with the feeling of ‘wow, you don’t even know this person or these people and you’re just totally comfortable ripping them apart? You’re cool with making fun of them?.’ It’s just lowest common denominator bad weird behavior. But at the same time I’m the one getting bothered. I’m the one getting upset. So I guess I bought it. They got what they want. So maybe I’m no better for engaging with it. My argument’s probably imperfect, but that’s what I was trying to get at when writing this song.

Listen to “Head & Spine” below.

Bambi is out 2/21 via Run For Cover.