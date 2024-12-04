Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Denies Allegations

Last year, the former model Shelia Kennedy filed a lawsuit against Guns N’ Roses leader Axl Rose in the New York Supreme Court. Just before the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which relaxed the statute of limitations for survivors of sexual abuse, Kennedy claimed that Rose physically assaulted and raped her in 1989. Now, Rose has settled with Kennedy, and he claims that he’s innocent.

Yahoo! reports that Axl Rose and Sheila Kennedy have reached a private settlement. Its terms have not been disclosed, and the case has been closed with prejudice, which means it can’t be reopened.

Rose tells Rolling Stone, “As I have from the beginning, I deny the allegations. There was no assault.” In a separate statement, his lawyer E. Danya Perry says, “Mr. Rose has suffered greatly from this lawsuit, and I am pleased that he will now be able to move on with his life.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.