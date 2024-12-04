Kassie Krut, the experimental rock trio who we recently crowned one of the Best New Artists Of 2024, will release their self-titled debut EP this Friday. So far we’ve posted the singles “Reckless” and “Racing Man,” and with just a couple of days left to go before the full EP’s out, they’ve shared another song called “Blood” today. “Yeah you’re everything that I want/ And I’m everything that you need,” Eve Alpert deadpans over the self-produced beat, conjuring a sort of mysterious steaminess that never quite boils over the top. Listen to it below.

Kassie Krut is out 12/6 via Fire Talk.