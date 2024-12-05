When Comedians Make Serious Music

A native of the Bay Area, Frak describes himself as a natural “class clown,” but says his serious passion for hip-hop developed as an adolescent, peaking with an opening slot for Travis Scott as a 14-year-old. Initially, he branded himself as “Frak The MC,” but broadened that to “Frak The Person” in order to encompass his comedic work. Frak cut his teeth in the battle rap scene, bringing humor to the medium, including a viral moment where he rebuked an opponent’s COVID denialism with a printed graph and brought a backup copy, anticipating that he’d rip it up. But for all of the funny moments he creates, Frak takes his actual musical output incredibly seriously, even if he’s dropping a few funny punchlines. Frak reserves his overt humor for Wild ‘N Out, where he was a freshman standout, as well as social media skits including “Barry The Barsplainer,” a dead-on parody of the reaching analysis that’s become common with hip-hop tracks online.

“There’s a stigma around humor in music, whether it’s parody like Weird Al, or even someone who I get compared to a lot like Lil Dicky. I think there’s a big difference between our music,” Frak says. “I think Lil Dicky is intentionally making satirical [songs]. You could put them under the genre comedy, and my songs have funny moments, but they’re not [comedy].”

While Frak releases his music through a small Bay Area-based label called Wav.House, Heidecker and Thomas have parlayed their success into releasing music through well-known independent labels like Spacebomb and Hardly Art. These affiliations come alongside a consistent emphasis on working with well-regarded collaborators, from Frak’s music with Del The Funky Homosapien to Thomas’ work with Jay Som to Heidecker’s time with indie production stalwart Jonathan Rado of Foxygen. Heidecker cites working with his touring band in the studio as a major turning point, one that has brought out the best of his musical creativity. He would love the chance to tour a record live for a year and then go back and remake it — a practice he admits is, practically speaking, “totally useless” in music, but clearly seems to be rooted in the more adjustable nature of a standup set.

For Thomas, music was similarly his first passion, and something he initially pursued before his band in LA, which he says received a “very thin offer by some screamo record label,” actually transitioned into a sketch comedy group. He’d put music on the backburner for more than half a decade, but dove back in unexpectedly when a comedy show he was participating in asked him to “write a song advertising what it’s like to go out on a date with me.” From there, Thomas began to consider how he could marry the two passions, though he talks about his first public attempt – his breakout 2020 special The Golden One – with some sheepishness.

“I was like, these are sort of songs that are very front-facing comedy songs, and if I sing in this funny voice right out the gate, an Ian Curtis kind of voice, then people will immediately start laughing. I don’t sound like that,” he says. “But then when I got on stage to film my special, I realized how stupid it was that I was singing in that dumb voice, and I was like, ‘Oh, shit, I’ve committed to this. I’m never doing it again.'”

Thomas’ subsequent music does have a wryness to it, but it’s certainly played straighter than what he did with Golden One. He’s found a niche in the crowded indie rock scene as a clever, candid songwriter in the vein of David Berman or Phoebe Bridgers.