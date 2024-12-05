Tony Hawk Announces Kraftwerk’s 2025 North American Tour

Last year, Tony Hawk helped promote Kraftwerk’s LA residency by flexing the German electronic band’s custom skateboard deck. Now, he’s announcing their 2025 North American tour with a video of him shredding on a ramp.

Kraftwerk are celebrating 50 years of their fourth studio album Autobahn with multimedia concerts all over the continent. Hawk is a lifelong Kraftwerk fan, referring to them as “true pioneers” in a 2014 Facebook post. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local, with presale opening today. Find ticket information here, and see Tony Hawk’s promo video and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

03/11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

03/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

03/19 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center

03/20 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

03/25 – Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell

03/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

03/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

03/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

03/31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/02 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre