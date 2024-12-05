Tony Hawk Announces Kraftwerk’s 2025 North American Tour
Last year, Tony Hawk helped promote Kraftwerk’s LA residency by flexing the German electronic band’s custom skateboard deck. Now, he’s announcing their 2025 North American tour with a video of him shredding on a ramp.
Kraftwerk are celebrating 50 years of their fourth studio album Autobahn with multimedia concerts all over the continent. Hawk is a lifelong Kraftwerk fan, referring to them as “true pioneers” in a 2014 Facebook post. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local, with presale opening today. Find ticket information here, and see Tony Hawk’s promo video and the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
03/11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
03/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
03/19 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
03/20 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
03/25 – Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell
03/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
03/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
03/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/02 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
04/06 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/23 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre