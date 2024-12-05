Jane Remover Announces New Venturing Album Ghostholding

We’ve posted quite a bit about Jane Remover, the young, prolific New Jersey musician who makes something like emo-tinged hyperpop. But she also has another project called Venturing, a fictional indie rock band who, according to the armchair experts of Rate Your Music, were “active” from 1990 to 2002. (Incidentally, Jane was born in 2003.) Venturing have “released” a handful of tracks over the past couple of years, “Halloween,” “Sister,” and today’s new single “Famous girl.” Those will all be included on Ghostholding, the first Venturing LP, arriving in February.

I can’t say Venturing sound totally like the actual underground indie-emo groups of the ’90s, but maybe they’re not supposed to. Maybe they were just really ahead of their time. By almost-2025 standards, these songs are nice and dreamy, very lo-fi, and tap into Jane Remover’s rockier side, if you’re into that sort of thing. Below, listen to “Famous girl,” “Sister,” and “Halloween,” and see the full Ghostholding tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Play my guitar”

02 “No sleep”

03 “Believe”

04 “Guesthouse”

05 “Spider”

06 “Recoil”

07 “Something has to change”

08 “Dead forever”

09 “We don’t exist”

10 “Sick/relapse”

11 “Famous girl”

12 “Halloween”

13 “Sister”

Ghostholding is out 2/14 via deadAir.