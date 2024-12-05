I’m old enough to remember when Son Lux was one dude, but Ryan Lott has expanded the project into a proper band over the years, a self-described composers’ collective who lived up to that branding by scoring the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. They recently announced their new EP Risk Of Make Believe and shared its slow-drifting art-pop title track. Today they’ve got another tune from the project out in the world. “Don’t Say It’s Too Late” is a dramatic, distortion-bombed electronic ballad with orchestral arrangements by the great Rob Moose. It’s the kind of song that can swallow you whole. Listen below, where you’ll also find the prior single.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Haiku”

02 “Risk Of Make Believe”

03 “Don’t Say It’s Too Late”

04 “Cocoon”

05 “Take Your Time With Me”

Risk Of Make Believe is out 1/17 via City Slang.