The Los Angeles-via-Massachusetts rapper K-The-I??? is an underground veteran with a dazzlingly twisty and idiosyncratic style. He’s not exactly a household name, but a new album might change that, at least in certain households. Today, K-The-I??? announces that he’s teamed up with Kenny Segal, the producer who’s made great collaborative LPs with people like billy woods and Hemlock Ernst, for a new record called Genuine Dexterity. We won’t have to wait long to hear it. It’s out tomorrow.

Genuine Dexterity is coming out on billy woods’ label Backwoodz Studioz, and it features appearances from peers Armand Hammer, Fatboi Sharif, ShrapKnel, and Freestyle Fellowship legend Self Jupiter. In the Bandcamp description, K-The-I??? says, “Genuine Dexterity is an album made in order to display my many facets, whether it be my mood, growth or the adventures that formulate my present-day outlook. Letting everything come naturally to me and to never force the envelope. It’s also about the direction the universe is heading towards, whether I like it or not.”

Today, K-The-I??? and Kenny Segal have shared two of the tracks from Genuine Dexterity, and both of them have guests. “Local Anastasia” features K-The-I???’s fellow LA-based underground great Open Mike Eagle, while Providence MC jesse the tree appears on “Immediate Imminent Immunity.” Check out both songs and the album’s tracklist below.

<a href="https://kennysegal.bandcamp.com/album/genuine-dexterity">Genuine Dexterity by Kenny Segal & K-the-I???</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ionosphere”

02 “Spellcasted Television” (Feat. Armand Hammer)

03 “A Little Bit”

04 “Warhammer”

05 “Crushed Heavenly” (Feat. ShrapKnel)

06 “Local Anastasia” (Feat. Open Mike Eagle)

07 “Reduced Introduction”

08 “Season Of The Sickness” (Feat. Fatboi Sharif)

09 “Immediate Imminent Immunity” (Feat. jesse the tree)

10 “Tentative Surfacing” (Feat. Self Jupiter)

11 “Opening Night (A Series Of Sabbatical Mishaps)”

Genuine Dexterity is out 12/6 on Backwoodz Studioz.